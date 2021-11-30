Ellevest Inc. Buys 69 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC increased its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, reaching $203.09. The stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,142. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $153.67 and a 1 year high of $210.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.83.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

