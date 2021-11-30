Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $11,910.08 and approximately $103.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00097969 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

