Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Given New GBX 1,230 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 1,230 ($16.07) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ECM. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,383 ($18.07) to GBX 1,477 ($19.30) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electrocomponents has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,346.50 ($17.59).

Shares of ECM stock opened at GBX 1,207 ($15.77) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70. Electrocomponents has a 12-month low of GBX 795.50 ($10.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,143.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,074.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Electrocomponents’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

