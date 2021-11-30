Elastic (ESTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elastic stock opened at $159.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.79 and a beta of 1.15. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $97.89 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.37.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total transaction of $19,252,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 758,740 shares of company stock worth $126,624,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

