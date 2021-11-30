Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $59.86

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.86 and last traded at $60.20, with a volume of 61788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

