Eii Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Eii Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes makes up about 1.7% of Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Invitation Homes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.38. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 91.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on INVH. BTIG Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

