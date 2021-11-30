Eii Capital Management Inc. Has $836,000 Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Eii Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,492,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,482,000 after acquiring an additional 278,346 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,695,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 621,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,696,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,311,000 after acquiring an additional 273,448 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,657,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,123,000 after acquiring an additional 68,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,421,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $40.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

