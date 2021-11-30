Eii Capital Management Inc. Has $315,000 Stock Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $233,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 182.93 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

