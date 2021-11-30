Eii Capital Management Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Eii Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. STORE Capital comprises 1.1% of Eii Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STOR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the second quarter worth $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STOR opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.87.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 165.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STOR. Mizuho raised their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

