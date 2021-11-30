Eii Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,920,000 after purchasing an additional 559,032 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,970,000 after purchasing an additional 787,658 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,882,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,443,000 after purchasing an additional 465,249 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,264,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,794,000 after purchasing an additional 37,816 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,117,000 after purchasing an additional 516,541 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.81. CubeSmart has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $56.64.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 123.64%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

