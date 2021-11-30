eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for eFFECTOR Therapeutics.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68.

EFTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

EFTR stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.58. 256,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,155. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.07. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $40.42.

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $120,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $354,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,163.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,503,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

