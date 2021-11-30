Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Stake Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Edoc Acquisition were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 0.6% during the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Edoc Acquisition by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 260,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edoc Acquisition by 33.5% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 100,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADOC opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15. Edoc Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

