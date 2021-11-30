Edgewell Personal Care Co Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Edgewell Personal Care has a payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Shares of EPC opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

