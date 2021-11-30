Edgewell Personal Care Co Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.
Edgewell Personal Care has a payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.
Shares of EPC opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $46.44.
In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.