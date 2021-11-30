Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.91.

Several analysts recently commented on ECHO shares. Truist Financial lowered Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens lowered Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECHO stock opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average of $38.17.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.07 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

