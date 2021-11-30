eBoost Market Cap Tops $3.95 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 30th. eBoost has a market cap of $3.95 million and $121.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 20.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.18 or 0.00364854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000084 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.