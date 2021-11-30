eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,951 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of eBay by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 87,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after acquiring an additional 29,443 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,665 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $25,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,304 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $70.55 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.04.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.