easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 845 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.17) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 787 ($10.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 774.86 ($10.12).

Shares of easyJet stock traded down GBX 6.10 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 496.50 ($6.49). The company had a trading volume of 3,992,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,850. The company has a market cap of £3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 626.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,502.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.50 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

In other news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 73,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

