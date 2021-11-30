EarnX Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (EARNX)

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 30th. Over the last seven days, EarnX has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. EarnX has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $37,992.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EarnX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00063724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00071369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00093694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,592.80 or 0.07888423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,048.67 or 0.99702213 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

EarnX Profile

EarnX’s total supply is 6,965,045,102,238 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

Buying and Selling EarnX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EarnX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EarnX using one of the exchanges listed above.

