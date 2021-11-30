E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for E2open Parent’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that E2open Parent will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover E2open Parent.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

In other E2open Parent news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 407,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $4,976,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Hantman bought 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $75,046.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 98,582 shares of company stock worth $1,101,647. 7.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,988,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at $121,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETWO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,499,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,070. E2open Parent has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E2open Parent (ETWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.