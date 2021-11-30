E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €11.80 ($13.41).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on E.On in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on E.On in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.11) target price on E.On in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

EOAN opened at €10.99 ($12.49) on Tuesday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.27). The business has a 50 day moving average of €10.91 and a 200-day moving average of €10.61.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

