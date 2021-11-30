e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,143,211.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,217 shares of company stock worth $8,627,852. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELF opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $33.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELF. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.