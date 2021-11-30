dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,600 shares, an increase of 116.4% from the October 31st total of 312,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DYFSF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.21. 2,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,310. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25. dynaCERT has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.68.

Get dynaCERT alerts:

About dynaCERT

DynaCERT, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and installation of carbon emission reduction technologies. The company offers HydraGEN, which creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through electrolysis. Its technology is designed for diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels, and railroad locomotives.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.