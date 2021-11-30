Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Stake Lessened by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 70.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 12.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 62.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 44,520 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 648.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 54.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

DY opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average of $75.66.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

