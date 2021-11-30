Dvision Network Price Hits $1.84 on Top Exchanges (DVI)

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Dvision Network coin can currently be bought for $1.84 or 0.00003155 BTC on popular exchanges. Dvision Network has a total market cap of $513.38 million and approximately $11.64 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00044315 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008246 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.75 or 0.00236590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00088606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dvision Network Coin Profile

Dvision Network (DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,496,290 coins. The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

