Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $12.39 million and $161,544.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00066147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00071860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00094359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,604.11 or 0.08014107 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,273.43 or 0.99692492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

