DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Receives GBX 518.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 518.80 ($6.78).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMDS. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Shore Capital increased their price target on DS Smith from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 577 ($7.54) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DS Smith from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get DS Smith alerts:

In related news, insider Miles Roberts sold 702,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97), for a total transaction of £3,208,546.73 ($4,191,986.84).

DS Smith stock traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 367.70 ($4.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,080,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,604. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 391.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 417.39. The stock has a market cap of £5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.94. DS Smith has a one year low of GBX 331.90 ($4.34) and a one year high of GBX 465.97 ($6.09).

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.