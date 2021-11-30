Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,300 at Berenberg Bank

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Draper Esprit stock opened at GBX 901 ($11.77) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a current ratio of 16.45. Draper Esprit has a 52 week low of GBX 598.06 ($7.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,190 ($15.55). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,001.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 949.46.

About Draper Esprit

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

