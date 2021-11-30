DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is based in SEATTLE. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DDI. B. Riley initiated coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DDI opened at $16.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69. DoubleDown Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

