DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives $224.95 Average Price Target from Analysts

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett cut DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of NYSE DASH traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.77. 6,316,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.90. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $4,132,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $239,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,669,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,608,424. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 59.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 132.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,130,000 after purchasing an additional 207,779 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.5% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.1% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 62.9% in the third quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 297,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after purchasing an additional 114,846 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.