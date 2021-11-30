Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.99. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $52.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $808,567.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $904,823.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,293 shares of company stock worth $3,422,090. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

