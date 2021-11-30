Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Holdings Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Donegal Group worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Donegal Group by 1,464.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Donegal Group by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Donegal Group in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Donegal Group by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Donegal Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGICA opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.44. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $436.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). Donegal Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

In other news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 2,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $28,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

