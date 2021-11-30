Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Receives $48.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Domtar stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.49. 3,913,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,211. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 1.75. Domtar has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFS. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Domtar by 535.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Domtar during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 409.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

