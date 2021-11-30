Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

D stock opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.11. The company has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

