Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to C$64.00 at National Bank Financial

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DLMAF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.41. Dollarama has a 12-month low of $37.48 and a 12-month high of $47.38.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.