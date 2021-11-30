DNB Asset Management AS Sells 95,922 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 95,922 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.08 million, a P/E ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.50.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $70,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $842,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

