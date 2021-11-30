DNB Asset Management AS Purchases Shares of 23,983 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 187.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 23.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 224.7% during the third quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $542,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $473,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.72, for a total value of $1,858,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.55, for a total transaction of $11,600,977.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 96,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,067,491.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 872,223 shares of company stock valued at $292,708,383 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $364.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.60 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.37.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

