DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 886 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other American Water Works news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $173.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.25 and its 200-day moving average is $169.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.57.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.