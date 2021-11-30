DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 833 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 96.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 359.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 306,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,258,000 after acquiring an additional 239,957 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $125.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.37. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.68.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,328.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

