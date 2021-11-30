DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 2,886 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,253,000. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.41.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $4,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $218.98 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.80 and a 1-year high of $486.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.91 and its 200 day moving average is $316.22.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

