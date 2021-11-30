DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 283 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.65.

In other news, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,260.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total value of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock worth $47,099,865 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $584.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.99, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $638.47 and its 200 day moving average is $634.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $517.37 and a 52-week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

