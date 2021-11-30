DNB Asset Management AS Has $6.06 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 35.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.5% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 43,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 75.1% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD opened at $256.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.21 and its 200-day moving average is $256.27. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total transaction of $2,334,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total transaction of $1,266,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,846 shares of company stock valued at $12,350,399. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.