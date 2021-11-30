DNB Asset Management AS Buys 6,655 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 317.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 34.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 20.7% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg stock opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on K. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,668 shares of company stock worth $26,115,084. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

