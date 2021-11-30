DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 397 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DexCom by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM opened at $571.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.83 and a beta of 0.73. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $313.38 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $583.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.71.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. DexCom’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total transaction of $1,633,283.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 587 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.41, for a total transaction of $320,155.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,362 shares of company stock valued at $22,928,585. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

