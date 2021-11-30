discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s previous close.

DSCV has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.94) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of DSCV opened at GBX 1,006 ($13.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,073.01. The firm has a market cap of £953.75 million and a PE ratio of 77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. discoverIE Group has a 12-month low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,274 ($16.64).

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

