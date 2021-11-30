DinoSwap (DINO) Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. DinoSwap has a total market cap of $8.13 million and $783,376.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DinoSwap has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One DinoSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00066996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00071305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,633.46 or 0.08025498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00093578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,631.40 or 0.99821786 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021767 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 131,989,120 coins and its circulating supply is 62,215,099 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using US dollars.

