Devery (EVE) Price Down 54.5% Over Last Week

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 51.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 29th. Devery has a total market cap of $122,185.17 and $4,941.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Devery has traded 54.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00043638 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00235118 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00089642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Devery

Devery (EVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The official website for Devery is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars.

