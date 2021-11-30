Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the October 31st total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €7.20 ($8.18) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.79.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,042. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $15.56.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 138.43%. On average, analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.