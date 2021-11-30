Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded IQE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of IQE in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $0.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS IQEPF opened at $0.60 on Friday. IQE has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

