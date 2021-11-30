Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

DB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.65.

NYSE:DB opened at $12.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,975,000 after acquiring an additional 44,325 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 265.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 183,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 133,005 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 823.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 861,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 768,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

