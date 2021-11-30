DeltaChain Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the dollar. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.39 or 0.00353403 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00014022 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001303 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $677.10 or 0.01176525 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

